Today's front pages
The following are the top stories making the newspapers' front pages.
Times of Malta reports how corpses were switched at the Mater Dei mortuary and a man thus missed his own funeral.
l-orizzont says Anton Attard, the executive head of the church's media, is back to his roots at mass meetings and other PN events.
The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say the PN Executive will decide today which seats will be ceded by candidates elected from two districts. The PL decided on Saturday.
In-Nazzjon also reports on the PN's financial situation, saying the party faces enormous challenges but it is following a long-term plan.
