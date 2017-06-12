Today's front pages

The following are the top stories making the newspapers' front pages.

Times of Malta reports how corpses were switched at the Mater Dei mortuary and a man thus missed his own funeral.

l-orizzont says Anton Attard, the executive head of the church's media, is back to his roots at mass meetings and other PN events.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say the PN Executive will decide today which seats will be ceded by candidates elected from two districts. The PL decided on Saturday.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the PN's financial situation, saying the party faces enormous challenges but it is following a long-term plan.