Police Commissioner promises to work for further progress - policemen given a day off

Policemen are to get an extra day off in recognition of their sacrifices over the past few months, notably in the way they handled duties related to the EU presidency and the general election, Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has said.

In a message to all members of the corps, Mr Cutajar said all members will be paid for their extra duties, and he is authorising the extra day off as appreciation for their work.

"To have the demands related to the EU presidency coinciding with the general election was not something easy to handle. But we all carried out our duties with commitment and a high degree of professionalism," Mr Cutajar said.

He said he is proud to have led the corps in such a busy time.

He promised that for as long as he is in good health and enjoys the confidence of the government and the members of the corps, he will continue to work hard on taking the Police Force forward.

Mr Cutajar said he is involved in talks with the authorities on a new 'structural agreement' from which all members of the police force will benefit. The two unions which represent the police are also participating.

Union backs the commissioner

The Police Officers' Union, which is affiliated to the GWU, in a Facebook post renewed its support for the commissioner, saying that over the past few months Mr Cutajar had been unjustly attacked.

Mr Cutajar was notably attacked over the police failure to investigate allegations regarding alleged kickbacks received by the prime minister's chief of staff in the sale of Maltese passports, and reports that Michelle Muscat was the beneficial owner of a secret Panamanian company. Both allegations are being investigated by magistrates.