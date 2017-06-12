Man injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

A Bulgarian man, 27, was injured this morning when he was hit by a car in Mannarino Road, Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened at 11.15am.

The man was hit by a Suzuki Swift which was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Balzan.

The Bulgarian man, who lives in St Paul's Bay, was taken to hospital where he was found to be in critical condition.