Monday, June 12, 2017, 16:45 by

Edwina Brincat

Judge puts off decision on GWU-PN dispute

Constitutional court to decide whether judge should be recused

A judge hearing a legal dispute between the Nationalist Party and General Workers' Union has said she will not rule on the case until a Constitutional court decides whether she should be recused from the case. 

The dispute centres on alleged breaches of ground rent conditions related to the GWU's Workers Memorial Building. 

Last April, Madame Justice Jacqueline Padovani Grima had turned down a request for recusal filed by the GWU, which questioned the judge's impartiality. The union had argued that lawyers working with Fenech and Fenech, the legal firm handling the PN's brief, had family ties with the judge. 

Following that decision, the GWU had taken its grievance before a constitutional court, requesting that in the meantime, proceedings relating to the civil dispute be put off.

The court today upheld that request. The civil dispute will now continue within 30 days of the constitutional court decision. That case is scheduled for hearing next Monday.

