Monday, June 12, 2017, 07:53

Good season for peregrine falcons

Three Maltese falcons photographed by Natalino Fenech.

Peregrine falcons have had another good season this year, with three of the broods raising three young each and another raising two.

Another pair, probably young from previous years, were seen frequenting new territory not far off from two known sites in Malta, but breeding could not be confirmed, ornithologist Natalino Fenech said.

One of the young confronts a yellow-legged gull.

Peregrines started breeding locally again in 2009 after an absence of almost 30 years. Dr Fenech, who has been monitoring the birds with Michael Sammut, said a lot of progress has been made and hunters have been involved in monitoring some of the sites.

“Unfortunately, two birds are known to have been shot this year, one on May 27 in Malta, and another was found dead at sea this week off the cliffs at Dwejra, Gozo,” Dr Fenech said.

“Many hunters and birdwatchers have been photographing the young as they chase each other, and anything that flies, practising their hunting skills. The young in some of the sites are now being chased off their territory so that they can start their individual lives, hopefully forming new pairs in the future.”

This is a very critical time, as young birds will now start venturing off, even inland, in search of prey.

“It is unfortunate that while the majority of hunters admire the Maltese falcon in our skies, where it belongs, some still try to shoot it for stuffed bird collections. These hunters must realise they are not just killing birds illegally but are also the cause for so much pressure on legal hunting in Malta,” Dr Fenech said.

