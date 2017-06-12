Excavation works close to Kercem catacombs are being monitored, says PA

The Planning Authority has denied NGO claims that it is "turning a blind eye" to a development close to Għar Għerduf in Kercem, saying that neither culture nor environment watchdogs had objected to plans to build a house in the area.

In a statement, the PA said that excavation works being carried out were being monitored by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and that the site was within Development Zone Boundaries.

"During the processing of this application, for the construction of a two-storey terraced house, both the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) and the former Environment Protection Directorate (EPD) were consulted and did not object to this proposed development," the PA said in its statement.

Last week, NGO Wirt Għawdex had said the development threatened Roman Catacombs in the area and accused authorities of turning a blind eye to the works.