Busuttil is a ‘great leader’ but we should respect his decision

Anne Fenech: “Like Dr Busuttil, the next PN leader should be somebody of integrity and honesty and have a social conscience.” Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Outgoing PN executive committee president Ann Fenech reflects on

the reasons for the party’s miserable showing in last week’s general election. Keith Micallef spoke to her.

What went wrong for the PN on June 3?

Forza Nazzjonali harped on the need to have clean leadership at a time when the country was governed through unacceptable practices. Though the feeling on the ground from those who were not in a direct line of favour, as well as from the media, was encouraging, the result was unbelievable. I was only able to analyse the situation days later, when it became clear Labour had gone out of its way to buy the favour of a different cohort of people to make amends for the loss in support among those who had voted for it in 2013.

Are you saying the PL bought the votes?

It’s a fact that there were an unprecedented number of promotions, recruitments and appointments in the run-up to the election. Obviously, there was the realisation that if an individual is doing well on a personal level, they do not look any further.

Are you blaming the people?

Of course not. I do not like the word ‘blame’. On the other hand, I disagree with their choice. Society is changing all over the world. Trump’s victory and Brexit are a testament to this. Nonetheless, the result does not condone the wrongdoing flagged before the election, like the secret Panama companies.

But where does all this leave the PN?

The way forward for the party is to analyse the gains and losses on each and every district. While the PN must not abandon the core values which distinguish right from wrong and endorsed by 135,000 voters, we must learn what people wish to see from our politicians and why the electorate prioritised their own perspective over the bigger picture.

Did the PN place all its eggs in the “good governance” basket?

I don’t believe this was the case. Let’s not forget that no party in opposition came up with as many policy documents and proposals as the PN did in the past legislature.

But strategy-wise, the PN’s focus was exclusively on corruption, thus playing into the PL’s hands, who portrayed it as adopting a negative approach.

It could be the case that the party gave that impression, but from various polls it transpired that corruption was the biggest concern for voters. Yet it is mysterious how the majority ultimately prioritised their personal situation over good governance.

Could it be that the PN lacked the people’s trust, as well as the credibility to fight corruption?

I don’t think so. The PN was led by an individual whose honesty and integrity were well known. Dr Busuttil took action whenever something wrong in the party was flagged. The funny thing is that we now have a Prime Minister who says he learnt from his mistakes, when at the same time he reconfirms Konrad Mizzi as minister, as well as Keith Schembri as his chief of staff. Furthermore, it seems the Prime Minister is completely oblivious to Malta’s reputation in the financial services industry being questioned.

What is the mood in the party now?

Contrary to 2013, the PN regrouped immediately and the enthusiasm we saw during the campaign has not faded away. From an administrative perspective, we are stronger than ever. The 15-year financial restructuring plan rolled out in 2013 is on track, and we were very successful with the ċedoli initiative.

Had Dr Busuttil made no inroads, there could have been no way for the feel-good factor to be felt during the election campaign

But the scheme has been harshly criticised for its lack of transparency.

It was a straightforward loan which will be repaid in 10 years’ time at four per cent interest on the basis of which the PN managed to refinance its debts. So far, the party has raised over €4 million from this scheme. Coupled with other measures like the sale of property, the party halted the financial haemorrhage after just six months.

Any idea how much the PN spent on the campaign?

Thanks to the mosaic scheme, which was devised in January on Dr Busuttil’s insistence, we raised €1 million through 200 donors, who each contributed €500, either individually or in a group.

Was this enough?

No, but we covered all the expenses down to the final cent thanks to other donations.

Are you interested in contesting any other post?

Right now I am tot-ally focused on the financial restructuring, but I am excluing contesting any formal post. However, when the new leadership team comes in, I would be more than willing to keep contributing, which does not necessitate having an official title.

With hindsight, do you think that your comment on is-Serkin was a mistake?

I never intended to offend anyone. I just felt it was inappropriate to take heads of government there rather than a formal setting where Maltese chefs could have showcased Maltese cuisine better.

But it was perceived as classist.

This was the last thing I wanted to do. But, with the benefit of hindsight, it was a mistake, which I hope I will never make again for 100 years and for which I apologised.

When will the executive committee meet to decide on the rebuilding process?

This week. The priority will be to decide which seats will be vacated by those MPs who got elected from two districts following an open discussion. Candidates who are in line to be elected from the casual election will also have the opportunity to take part in the debate.

What about the leadership contest?

The time frames will be decided at a later stage, and this process must not be rushed through.

What sort of analysis do you favour?

In 2013, I was heavily involved in the process, as I chaired the board that presented the defeat report. Back then there were hundreds of reasons that we were aware of before even starting our analysis. I am absolutely all in favour of doing this exercise again, on the basis of which the PN will be in a better position to map the way forward. However, the greatest hurdle will be to understand why people gave greater value to issues other than good governance.

Will this analysis be in the form of a report?

Any form of analysis needs to be documented, so that the party can consult it in the future. This time, however, the report has to focus more on statistical trends, the reasons behind the swings in every district, to have a profile of those who voted Labour. However, no discussion has yet taken place on which medium to use.

The 2013 report cautioned against the PN associating itself with Daphne Caruana Galizia. Do you think some people were put off because of her?

I don’t believe this was the case. The result did not have to do with any blogger. She has a right to her own opinion and came out with information which every member of the independent media used, as she disclosed the very serious extent of the situation in Malta. It is complete and utter nonsense to believe that the PN is influenced by Ms Caruana Galizia or vice versa.

What qualities should the next PN leader have?

That is a difficult question, as Dr Busuttil already has the qualities which I would like to see.

Are you suggesting he should stay?

He has already expressed his view and made his decision known, which I respect. If we are talking about qualities, the PN has always produced leaders of integrity, honesty and with a social conscience. God forbid the party decides to opt for somebody lacking in these qualities to take a populist approach. I have no doubt the PN will choose wisely again.

Would you back calls for Dr Busuttil to revoke his resignation, despite the fact that under his leadership the party made no inroads?

I disagree that he made no inroads, as he made huge gains with those who voted Labour for the first time in 2013.

The reverse happened in other strata. I think he is a great leader who succeeded in mobilising the people in the last two months. Had he made no inroads, there could have been no way for the feel-good factor to be felt during the election campaign.

But the numbers don’t show it.

This is why Dr Busuttil decided he was not going to contest for the leadership. We should respect his decision.

PN’s financial position

■ Fifteen-year financial restructuring plan on track

■ Ċedoli loans scheme raised more than €4 million

■ Mosaic scheme raised €1 million through 200 election donors, each contributing €500

■ All campaign expenses covered