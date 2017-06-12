Airline passenger caught with khat and forged residence permit
Customs officials make discovery following screening
A passenger who landed in Malta on a flight from Rome was arrested after he was caught with a plastic bag of Khat leaves and a forged Italian residence permit.
Customs officials made the discovery after screening and searching the passenger and subsequently referred him to police.
Khat is a flowering plant native to the Horn of Africa that is used as a stimulant. The World Health Organisation has classified it as a drug that could be abused.