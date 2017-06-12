Let’s move on
The picture on the front page on Wednesday, featuring Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil serves as an example not to take politics too seriously because, at the end of the day, whoever is at the helm never fails to do the best for our country.
Now that it is all said and done and the dust has settled, may we congratulate the Prime Minister on his re-election and may we wish the PN leader a continuous successful future. This newspaper also deserves praise for publishing the photo and I urge all political clubs to frame a copy it and display it permanently.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.