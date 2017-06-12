Let’s move on

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The picture on the front page on Wednesday, featuring Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil serves as an example not to take politics too seriously because, at the end of the day, whoever is at the helm never fails to do the best for our country.

Now that it is all said and done and the dust has settled, may we congratulate the Prime Minister on his re-election and may we wish the PN leader a continuous successful future. This newspaper also deserves praise for publishing the photo and I urge all political clubs to frame a copy it and display it permanently.