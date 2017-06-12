Hilarious
I smiled when I read John Consiglio’squotation (June 8) from Dante’s Inferno, Cant III, 51.
I could not help but recall what has been ascribed to the late Gino Muscat Azzopardi as editor of the satirical Dottor Scechech way back in the late 1920s or early 1930s during the politico-religious controversy. He famously rephrased Dante’s quotation to read: “Non (ragioniam) ti curar di lor, ma guarda e sputa.”
