Sporting briefs

Leyton Orient: A judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of struggling Leyton Orient. Registrar Sally Barber is due to consider issues at a Bankruptcy & Companies Court hearing in London today in the wake of moves to have the club wound up. Another judge had examined the case in March. Registrar Nicholas Briggs had adjourned an application.

MLS: Bastian Schweinsteiger’s Chicago Fire extended their MLS unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win over Atlanta United. Goals in each half from Luis Solignac and Nemanja Mikolic were enough to keep their run going, which has seen them cut Toronto FC’s lead at the top of the Eastern Conference to just one point.

FIFA: FIFA has reached an agreement to broadcast the Confederations Cup in host nation Russia, it said yesterday. The global soccer body said it had granted media rights to the 2SPORT2 consortium, representing Channel One, RTR and Match TV, which it said would ensure “comprehensive TV, internet, mobile and radio coverage of the competition.”

Rangers: Rangers have signed winger Daniel Candeias from Benfica on a two-year contract. The 29-year-old wide player is a former Portugal age-group international who has yet to make a full international appearance. He joined Benfica from Nacional in 2014 but failed to make a first-team breakthrough with the Lisbon giants.