Football news

Bayern Munich have signed former Arsenal midfielder, youth Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen on a three-year contract, the German champions said yesterday.

The 21-year-old scored 11 league goals for Werder last season and was also the joint top scorer at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where Germany were silver medallists.

“We’re pleased that in Serge Gnabry another young German international is coming to FC Bayern. Serge has developed a lot at Bremen,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement.

Capello new coach of Jiangsu Suning

Former England and Milan manager Fabio Capello has been named as the new head coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, the club said on social media yesterday.

Capello replaces Choi Yong-soo, who resigned earlier this month to return to coach FC Seoul in his native South Korea after Jiangsu were knocked out of the Asian Champions League in the round of 16 by fellow Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

The Italian, who won the UEFA Champions League with AC Milan in 1994 and who was at the helm with England at the World Cup finals in 2010, takes over a Jiangsu side that are 15th in the 16-team championship having won just once so far this year in the league.

Oyongo to miss Confederations Cup

Cameroon fullback Ambroise Oyongo will miss the Confederations Cup in Russia after suffering a serious knee injury in their African Nations Cup qualifier against Morocco, the country’s football federation said yesterday.

Oyongo, 25, ruptured knee tendons while attempting to trap the ball early in Saturday’s game, which Cameroon won 1-0.

He will be flown to Canada for surgery after Cameroon consulted his club Montreal Impact immediately after the game, the federation added.

Beijing appoint manager Schmidt

Chinese Super League side Beijing Guo’an have named former Bayer Leverkusen and Salzburg head coach Roger Schmidt as replacement for the recently sacked Jose Gonzalez.

Schmidt, who guided Leverkusen to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League in 2015, was given a two-and-a-half year contract by the former champions after two months of negotiations.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Roger Schmidt as head coach of Beijing Guoan Football Club,” the club said in a statement.

Dortmund’s Reus set to recover

Germany international Marco Reus already has his sights set on getting back into action after knee surgery.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder suffered a partial tear in his cruciate ligament in the DFB Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks ago.

The 28-year-old, who missed the 2014 World Cup due to an ankle problem, posted a thumbs up photo of himself on social media following the operation and is focused on getting through his rehabilitation programme, which is expected to be around six months.

“The surgery went fine and I’m already on the road to recovery,” Reus wrote in a post on his personal Facebook and Instagram sites.

Cole to look into heart problems

Former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andrew Cole has questioned whether more can be done to help protect footballers from heart problems following the death of Cheick Tiote.

“If someone is only 30 and they pass away, the question that is naturally going to be asked is ‘Why? What’s gone on there? Why has he passed away so early?” Cole told BBC Radio Five Live.

“It’s a strange one. Cheick Tiote hadn’t been in China that long - a few months – so he must have had a medical to complete the transfer. Was nothing picked up in that medical?