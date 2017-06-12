Advert
Monday, June 12, 2017, 07:58

Mġarr woman is Miss World Malta

Michela Galea, 19 of Mġarr, has been crowned Miss World Malta 2017 and will represent Malta in the Miss World International Beauty Pageant.

The 21st edition of the Miss World Malta contest was held on Saturday at Pjazza Teatru Rjal. It was organized by Modelle International under the direction of Sue Rossi and Claudia Calleja. 

Miss World Malta 1st runner up was Amber Debono followed by Alexia Vella.

Jessica Borg won the People Choice Award.

28 contestants took part in the festival. 

