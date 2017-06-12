On top of the world

The idea of a personality cult often evokes memories of saints, heroes and idols. However, personality cults are still to be found in modern-day democracies, including Malta. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has reached cult status among his supporters and that is both a danger and an opportunity.

At his ‘coronation’ as prime minister (because that it what it looked like), Dr Muscat, flanked by his wife and children, walked the capital city streets waving at adoring crowds. Labour supporters have not had a leader they revered so much since Dom Mintoff bowed out in the early 1980s. One t-shirt an onlooker was wearing carried the faces of Mintoff and Muscat with the words “Labour’s kings”.

In a modern context, personality cults call for a charismatic leader and a coherent media strategy. It is effectively a personal brand. Dr Muscat has achieved that among his supporters. He manages to appear ordinary, allowing people to relate to him, and, at the same time, he comes across as ‘extraordinary’, when situations arise.

Mr Mintoff’s personality cult came with a touch of aggressiveness. He kept his faithful on edge with his outbursts and unpredictability. Dr Muscat presents a more coherent and less erratic package but the effect is the same.

Cults have immensely disadvantages as they are based on the belief that it is single individuals and not institutions that make history. People expect their heroic leader to single-handedly solve their solutions. Dr Muscat exploits that perception telling people he bides his time but, when he decides, he moves. Naturally, there were examples in the previous legislature that point to the contrary.

But now having achieved that status, purposely or not, the question arises: what can Dr Muscat do with it? Dangerous as it may be, there are advantages with personality cults whose relationship with supporters is based on emotion above all else.

With such a status, Dr Muscat could confront some of the country’s most urgent matters. Top of the list is the environment and the protection of town and village cores, the soul of Maltese society. He could rein in the building industry, cut down on their Babel ambitions and help the country find its roots once again. He could invoke the common good. But will he do that?

He had this opportunity already when first elected in 2013 with an equally magnificent majority. On issues like transparency, accountability and good governance, the pillars of his Tagħna Lkoll manifesto, he failed miserably. This could be his second chance to save face but he has not made a good start.

One of his first decisions on re-election was to donate his car, an Alfa Romeo, to the Labour Party to put it up for auction. He will probably be hoping that his status would attract bidders who would want to keep his ‘cult’ car for posterity. Labour would get the proceeds with some of the money going to charity.

However, this is the same car he rented to himself as Prime Minister at €7,000 a year tax free in 2013. It set the tone for much that came later with him at the helm. The criticism never stopped.

One would hope Dr Muscat would start using his ‘cult’ status for something more beneficial than his party coffers.