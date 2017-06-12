The evolution of the jobs market

The changes and challenges in the jobs market are increasingly under the lens.

One of the most important decisions in any young person’s life is a choice of career. I have often been asked by friends, who are parents of young children about to start their post-secondary education, what career paths are the most likely to land a good job for their children in future. I often notice that parents still fret more about their sons’ rather than their daughters’ future careers. But this mind-set is changing very fast.

A recent study by a UK think tank Resolution Foundation came up with a very revealing study about how our society is changing. As we spend almost a third of our lives working, the findings about the way the jobs market is evolving are indeed interesting.

This study has revealed, for instance, that the male breadwinner is now a dying breed.

There are various reasons be-hind this phenomenon. Generation X, which includes people born between 1966 and 1980, lived in an age where manufacturing was still the main area of employment for most young people. Manufacturing jobs were almost equally divided between male and female workers with male workers being more likely to fill management roles.

This was also a time when many females did not continue with their studies beyond secondary school level and sought to find a job, while males were more inclined to go to university.

So the pay gap between male and female workers of Generation X was wider than it is today for the millennials – those born between 1981 and 2000.

The Resolution Foundation report goes further and explains the economic changes that have happened in the last three decades that have brought about major social transformation.

As most European countries saw their manufacturing jobs exported to the low cost Far East countries, service industries cropped up and absorbed many of the young people joining the jobs market. Increasingly, female workers started to advance more rapidly in their careers because of the ‘forward march of education and feminism.’

Another sobering finding of this research is that today’s millennial men are the ‘first generation of men to earn less than their parents’. This is probably the result of more millennials working in low-paid jobs in bars, restaurants and shops than was the case two or three decades ago.

Another reality is that since the beginning of the millennium the ‘pay progress of young men has been stunted by an increase in part-time work in the lowest paid occupations such as basic administration and sales’.

Even if significantly more women today still work in low-paid jobs, especially in the catering industries, the picture is changing as more women are graduating and find better paid jobs especially in the financial services industry.

It also seems that younger women have coped with the downturn in the financial services sector since 2007 as many ‘overwhelmingly transferred into higher skilled jobs in finance and teaching’.

One will be justified in asking why is it that today we speak more about the increasing income gap where the well paid get even better salaries while the lower paid struggle to keep their living standards because of stagnant wages.

Those young people who acquire the skills demanded by the new economy enterprises are bound to find better jobs in IT, marketing, accountancy and specialised areas of management.

Lower skilled young people either have to compete with many others for the diminishing stock of jobs that are low skilled, or decide to work in the black economy. This explains partially while in the last two decades the rich are becoming richer and the poor are now poorer.

The social implications of these changes are vast.

Frank Field, the UK Labour chairman of the Works and Pensions Committee says: “this group of younger men [millennials] are being denied their traditional role of being breadwinners – which makes them far less attractive in the marriage market.

“This means fewer young men are getting married, which means far fewer stable families”.

Some may dismiss such statements as being sexist and discriminatory. But the diminishing cohesion of today’s young families is certainly a cause of concern for society.

While at present many of our own millennials with a good education and skills toolset are spoiled for choice when deciding where they want to work, many others are struggling to find their place in society as their lack of employable skills make it difficult for them to find viable jobs.

