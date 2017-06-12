Advert
Monday, June 12, 2017, 00:01 by

Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

Today – the JSP Slidur from Valencia to Tunis, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Cataina (both Sullivan Mar­itime), the MSC Paloma from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Majestic from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd).

Wednesday – the Swansea from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Valeria from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd).

Thursday – the Adamastos from Algeciras to Beirut, the Green Fast from Skikda to Annaba (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime).

