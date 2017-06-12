Watch: Overpopulation in Beijing (ARTE)
Chinese citizens forced to live in dire conditions
In Beijing, wages are low and but rents have skyrocketed. Many Beijingers have few options left.
And thus a strange underworld was born: long corridors leading to tiny underground rooms, in basements originally designed as bomb shelters.
They house a city within a city. And within this city, a tribe of people are forced to live like rats.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.