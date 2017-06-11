Perky San Ġiljan power to victory over Sliema

Guillermo Molina, of Sliema, shoots at goal against San Ġiljan. Photo: Wally Galea

San Ġiljan Tum Invest beat Sliema Frank Salt 12-8 while Sirens and Exiles JetFreight shared 12 goals and the spoils during yesterday’s BOV Premier League matches .

The Saints registered their second massive league victory in three days when powering their way to what can be regarded as a comprehensive victory.

Their team functioned like a well-oiled machine, building up to a crescendo when managing to overturn a 4-2 initial session deficit into a 5-4 advantage by the time ends were shifted.

In the last two quarters their guns were still in action, with their opponents left puffing and panting despite being able to rotate most of their men in the squad.

Sliema had no answer to perpetual motion Ben Plumpton, scorer of a poker, the versatile Andreas Galea, Matthew and Dino Zammit and of course Aleksandar Ivovic, who each struck a brace. All the others pulled their weight admirably.

Now the team goes on the six-point mark from two matches but, more important, their units are exuding confidence after disposing of their two main challengers.

In the last match a last-gasp goal netted by Sean Xerri de Caro salvaged a point for Exiles in what turned out to be a close affair.

Sirens always conducted the scoreline by the odd goal but their opponents annulled that solitary goal-advantage each time until they obtained a deserved equaliser.

Slobodan Nikic hit a hat-trick for Dorian Pisani’s team, with Michele Stellini scoring twice, while at the other end the goals were equally shared by Christian Presciutti, Marc Grech and David Cutajar.

In the first match on the card, Marsascala Transcripta succeeded in pulling clear of an improved Otters Nivea in the last two quarters and eventually end up 10-7 winners.

The Southerners owed their victory mainly to Andrija Vlahovic who struck six times.

Results

Marsaskala 10

Otters 7

(1-3, 3-2, 3-0, 3-2)

Marsaskala: K. Schembri, J.C. Cutajar, N. Farrugia, D. Tully, A. Vlahovic 6, L. Grixti, K. Navarro 1, J. Busuttil, S. Micallef 2, M. Agius, D. Cassar 1, M. Cutajar, B. Dougall.

Otters: M. Xerri, M. Borg Millo, A. Magri, L. Hyzler, E. Meli 2, D. Dimech, G. Mizzi 1, M. Jelaka 4, M. Paris, C. Zammit, M. Borg, C. Teuma.

Referees: Stefan Licari, Thomas Pagani.

Sirens 6

Exiles 6

(2-2, 1-0, 1-1, 2-3)

Sirens: N. Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti 2, J. Sciberras, M. Grech 2, I. Riolo, M. Sciberras, D. Cutajar 2, J. Napier, J. Brownrigg, L. Caruana, O. Gauci, C. Mercieca.

Exiles: M. Castillo, J. Rizzo Naudi, D. Borg Millo, M. Stellini 2, T. Sullivan, S. Xerri De Caro 1, N. Slobodan 3, K. Griscti, N. Paris, A. Bianchi, J. Bajada, L. Felice, S. Galea Pace.

Referees: Mario Dalli, Thomas Pagani.

Sliema 8

San Ġiljan 12

(4-2, 1-4, 2-3, 1-3)

Sliema: R. Coleiro, J. Gabaretta, E. Aquilina 1, C. Cluett, G. Molina 2, K. Dowling, M. Spiteri Staines 1, L. Galea, J. Gambin, M. Meli, Z. Mizzi 3, N. Bugelli 1, Z. Sciberras.

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, P. Borg, A. Galea 2, T. Said, J. Galea, M. Zammit 2, B. Plumpton 4, D. Zammit, A. Ivovic 2, A. Cousin, P. Fava, D. Zammit 2, T. Micallef.

Referees: Massimo Angileri, Francesco Romolini.

Next fixtures

Tuesday: 6.15pm Marsaxlokk vs Marsaskala. 7.30pm Neptunes vs Sliema.

Wednesday: 5.30pm Otters vs Ta’ Xbiex; 6.45pm Exiles vs Valletta; 8pm San Ġiljan vs Sirens.