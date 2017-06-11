Hamilton wins in Canada for sixth time

Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix for the sixth time today, and the third year in a row, to cut Sebastian Vettel's overall championship lead to 12 points and put Formula One champions Mercedes back on top of the podium.

The Briton led from start to finish, after qualifying on pole at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the sixth time, to chalk up his 56th career grand prix victory and third of the season.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas sealed a Mercedes one-two, finishing 19.7 seconds behind Hamilton, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo third for Red Bull for the third race in a row.

Ferrari's Vettel, winner of three of the previous six races, finished fourth after losing places at the start and then dropping further down the field when he had to pit to replace a damaged front wing.

An angry Fernando Alonso retired from tenth, two laps from the end, after his Honda engine gave up once more.

The result

1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:33:05.153

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes +00:19.783

3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:35.297

4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:35.907

5. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 00:40.476

6. Esteban Ocon (France) Force India - Mercedes 00:40.716

7. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:58.632

8. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Renault 01:00.374

9. Lance Stroll (Canada) Williams-Mercedes 1 lap

10. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap

11. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap

12. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap

13. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap

14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) McLaren 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 2 laps

16r. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren

r. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault

r. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer

r. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 70 laps

r. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Renault