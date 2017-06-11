School’s donation to Puttinu Cares
St Nicholas College, Dingli Secondary School recently presented the sum of €8,595.20 to Puttinu Cares, the proceeds of this year’s Figolla Challenge. The school administration and students would like to thank all those who supported the event. Picture below shows one of the students, Marie Claire Vella, presenting the cheque to Dr Andrew Decelis of Puttinu Cares in the presence of head of school, Steve Mifsud, at the school’s premises.
