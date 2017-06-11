Presidents’s engagements

8.30am The President delivers the opening speech of the sixth Mediterranean Neuroscience Conference organised by the Mediterranean Neuroscience Society and hosted by the University of Malta’s Malta Neuroscience Network, at Radisson Blu Hotel, St Julian’s.

11am The President meets Noel Whelan, representative of NGW International, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice, at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

9am The President meets Mohamad Amersi, representative of the Amersi Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

11am The President meets Malta’s High Commissioner to Australia Charles Muscat, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

9.30am The President delivers the opening speech during a summit entitled ‘Sharing models and best practices to end modern slavery and restore dignity to its victims’, organised by the Amersi Foundation and the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President leaves Malta for Geneva, Switzerland.

Thursday

The President delivers a keynote speech during the World of Work Summit, organised by the International Labour Organisation, in Geneva.

Friday

8.30am The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

10am The President addresses a press conference organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and the University of Malta’s Research, Innovation and Development Trust at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives a courtesy call by a delegation of German Members of Parliament from the Christian Democratic Union, at San Anton Palace.

1.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Celia Moore, manager of corporate community relations at IBM for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and vice chairperson of CSR Europe, at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by the organisers of a fundraising activity entitled Il-Mixja organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Floriana FC at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President presides over a meeting of the council of governors of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President delivers the opening speech of a forum organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

8am The President delivers the keynote statement at a women’s forum organised by the group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats at the European Parliament, at Intercontinental Malta, St Julian’s.

7pm The President visits a fundraising activity organised by Assoċjazzjoni Sports Karozzi u Muturi, at Ta’ Qali.

Next Sunday

9am The President and Mr Preca attend Mass organised by the Office of the President, on the occasion of Father’s Day, at San Anton Palace.

1pm The President visits a fundraising event organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at Ħal Far.

7.30pm The President inaugurates the refurbishment of the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary parvis in Gozo.