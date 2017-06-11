Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);
The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);
Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);
Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);
Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).
Airport pharmacy: The pharmacy will be closed today. As from tomorrow it will be open daily from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Siġġiewi Square between 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
