Fr Geoffrey G. Attard writes:

As the Maltese people were finding their ways to the voting polls, a beloved priest from Victoria passed away peacefully into eternal bliss. Mgr Ġwann Mercieca, known by the Gozitans simply as Dun Ġwann tal-Mewta, came from a family of three brothers, the eldest one being the late Archbishop Mgr Ġużeppi Mercieca.

Born in 1932, Mgr Mercieca was ordained in January 1957 at the Collegio Capranica, a stone’s throw away from the famous Pantheon at the very heart of Rome. This year he was commemorating the 60th anniversary of his ordination.

Dun Ġwann was a much sought after confessor and gave instruction in religious education in schools in Gozo. He was a down-to-earth priest, always faithful to the teaching of the Church and at the same time easy to talk to.

Being my paternal grand­father’s cousin, I had many a conversation with him over the years, and the subject of our common ancestry would always prevail at the end of our dialogues. His regu­lar appointments with the Blessed Sacrament at the Church of Perpetual Adoration, known as Savina, were common knowledge. Laid-back and humble in many ways, Dun Ġwann will be sorely missed by one and all.

Dun Ġwann bore his illness with patience and courage. He was truly a man of God. May God grant him eternal rest.