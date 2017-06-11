Malta Fashion Week
The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta and Chamilia Malta Fashion Awards were held recently. Around 19 local designers showcased their work alongside international designers from Serbia, Italy, France, Romania and Greece. Apart from fashion shows and fashion parties, this year’s edition also included exhibitions, presentations and showrooms where designers displayed their pieces and networked with other industry professionals to further their career. Featured on this page are some of the guests who attended the awards night at Fort St Elmo in Valletta.
