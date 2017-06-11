Insurance agency staff enjoy laser tag game

The GlobalCapital team. Photo: Norbert Vella

Some 60 staff members of GlobalCapital headed to Mizieb recently to employ their best tactics and work together in a few thrilling rounds of laser tag. Teams hid behind trees, while others crouched behind rocks in a riveting round of laser tag, a team-building event organised by GlobalCapital.

In a true friendly and competitive spirit, the Squirrel team took things seriously and even prepared banners and flags for the occasion, but, unfortunately, the Giraffes won.

Speaking about the outing, employee Georgene Xuereb said: “I was really looking forward to spending a different day with my colleagues and must admit I quite got into the game as I tried to tag my opponents. It’s fun to be able to work with, and against your colleagues outside of the office.”

GlobalCapital is committed to maintaining a healthy work environment for its employees and organises a number of staff activities all the year round.

Speaking about the event, CEO Reuben Zammit said: “We understand the importance of fostering a healthy environment among our employees. Team events help bring us together as a team and as a company. We value the hard work our employees put in every day… this is just a small thank you to them for all their efforts.”

For more information, www.globalcapital.com.mt.