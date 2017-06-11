Feast of Corpus Christi at St Dominic’s in Valletta
The feast of Corpus Christi will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Thursday. Solemn Mass will be celebrated at 6.15pm, followed by the procession with the Holy Eucharist along the main streets of Valletta.
At the end of the procession, the antiphone, O Salutaris Hostia, and the Tantuum Ergo by Cappella Bugeja will be sung, followed by benediction of the Holy Eucharist. The orchestra will be under the direction of Mro Fr Salv Galea.
In preparation for the feast, special religious functions will be held daily from tomorrow until Thursday, including Mass at 7am, followed by adoration of the Holy Eucharist. Rosary will be recited at 8.10am, followed by Mass at 8.30am. Adoration will continue from 9am until 6pm, when sung vespers will be held, followed Mass at 6.15pm.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.