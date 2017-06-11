Eventful day for children, parents at Mosta stadium

Over 150 boys and girls from Mosta FC Elite Academy came together on a sunny Sunday morning to take part in the annual penalty shootout event, which was organised by the club and supported by GasanMamo Insurance, at the Charles Abela Memorial Stadium.

Mosta FC Elite Academy secretary Josette Sant said: “This was a great opportunity to highlight the fun side of Mosta FC Elite Academy. Moreover, on behalf of our club, I would like to thank GasanMamo Insurance for their continuous support and contribution in cultivating our football academy,”

Last November, GasanMamo Insurance prolonged its commitment to support the academy for another three years. The company strongly believes in helping youth develop through sports and in the beneficial qualities that are derived from discipline and team play.