The Maltese Diabetes Association is organising Dine4diabetes, a fundraising event, at the Reef Club, Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s, on July 8.

The evening will start with a welcome drink and canapés, a sumptuous buffet dinner, followed by coffee, liquors and petit fours. Flowing wine and water will be served throughout the dinner. The all-inclusive price is €30 per person. Dress is smart/casual.

For further details and application form, visit www.diabetesmalta.org or contact the Chris. Delicata on 9942 9499 or by e-mail [email protected].