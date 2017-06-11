Announcements

Mr CLIVE BARTOLO and Ms MARIA ZAHRA

The marriage took place on April 30 at the collegiate parish church of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Valletta, between MARIA, daughter of Joseph F.X. and Lucienne Zahra of Balzan, and CLIVE, son of Edwin and Rose Bartolo of Attard. Vicar General Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi officiated at the wedding ceremony together with Mgr Alfred Vella and Fr Vince Magri, SJ. Cardinal George Pell was in attendance. The ceremony was witnessed by the bride’s brother and aunt, Dr David Zahra and Ms Marguerite Naudi, and the groom’s sister and uncle, Ms Christina Calleja and Mr Domenic Anastasi. The groom’s uncle, Mr Mario Bartolo, was best man, and the bride’s cousin, Ms Rachel Borg, was maid of honour. Ms Helena Abela, Ms Fabienne Dimech Consiglio and Ms Nathalie Gatt were bridesmaids. The groom’s niece and nephew, Ms Mikela Calleja and Master Luca Calleja, were junior bridesmaid and ring bearer, respectively. A reception was later held at Villa Corinthia, Attard. The couple spent their honeymoon in Cuba, Mexico and Paris.

Obituaries

ABELA. On June 8, CHRISTOPHER PAUL (Chris) of Rabat, aged 28, passed away tragically. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Jessica, his parents Paul and Simone, née Frendo, his wife’s parents John and Angela Grima, his sisters Angele and Michelle, his sister-in-law Samantha and her husband David, his grandmother Carmen Abela, his uncles and aunties, his cousins and their spouses, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 13, at 3pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRADFORD. On June 5, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, DENIS HUGH, passed away peacefully, aged 91. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Angela, his sister-in-law Sue, his niece Lesley and her husband Jan, his nephew Stephen and his wife Eleanor, his step-daughter Caroline, their respective families, other relatives and friends in Malta and the United Kingdom. A funeral service will be held at Ta’ Xbiex Marina by the yacht club, on Tuesday, June 13, at 10am, followed by burial at sea as per his wishes. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On June 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, DOROTHY, née Andrews, aged 66, formerly of Ipswich, UK, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband William, her sister Margaret, her brother Andrew and his wife Angele, in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 13, at 8am for St Mary’s parish church, (il-knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Lumiere Support Group Malta and Cancer Research, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all at the Oncology Centre for their great kindness and outstanding dedication.

GALEA SOUCHET. On June 9, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARGARET, née Bianchi, aged 78, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Pierre and his wife Kari, Jean and his partner Fabiene, her most treasured grandchildren Andrea, Jacques and Benji, her brother Alfred and his wife Maria, her sisters Marie and her husband Lolly, Monica, Marga, wife of her late brother David (Buddy), in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and her many beloved friends. The funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, June 12 at 2pm at San Ġwann parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Palliative Care Unit for their love, constant support and dedication.

LIGHTENING. Suddenly, on June 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, BARRY of Salina, limits of Naxxar, after a short illness, passed peacefully away at the age of 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Veronica, his daughters Kerry, Dale and Camilla, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his sisters Edna and Joyce, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at 11am at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Perit Lino, aged 68, on June 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Valerie, née Meli, his son Gordon and his wife Gwyneth, his daughter Vanessa and his most treasured grandchildren Hannah and Alex, his sisters Josette and fiancé Joe, Violet, his brothers Ray and his wife Maryanne, Wilfred and his wife Antoinette, his in-laws Victor Meli and his wife Mary, Veronica Mumford and her partner Victor, Antoinette Meli, widow of Joseph Meli, nieces, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral Mass will take place tomorow Monday, June 12, at 9.15am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at Samoc and the consultant and staff at Mater Dei Hospital Medical Ward 3 for their care and attention and the Malta Hospice Movement for their great support and assistance. May he rest in peace. The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.

In Memoriam

ATTARD BAYLISS – JOSEPHINE. In treasured memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her death. Sadly missed, always remembered with love and gratitude by her children and grandchildren.

CORTIS – RITA and ENRICO. On the 10th and 20th anniversary of their death. Sadly missed and always remembered by their daughters Tecla and Lea, their sons-in-law and their grandchildren.

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM on the ninth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11am at Casa Leone chapel, St Julian’s.

GATT – MARIA. On the 13th anniversary since she joined the Lord in Heaven. Lovingly remembered by Monica and Anton, Antoine and Doris, Raymond and Mariella and their families.

GULIA – Judge Professor WALLACE PHILIP GULIA, June 11, 2000. A caring gentleman, loved and revered. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex, and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his death. We miss you. Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. Remembering a beloved son and brother on the third anniversary of his death, today and always so loved and so sadly missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mummy, John and Tabby.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of MARK, today being the third anniversary of his death. Henry, Anthony, Juliette and family.