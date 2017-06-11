Today's front pages

Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 06:47

The following are the stories making the front pages of today's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta quotes the prime minister telling a Labour mass meeting yesterday that progress will sweep aside those who hinder it. 

MaltaToday said there were 1,000 new government jobs in Gozo in the weeks leading to the general election. 

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that according to sources within the Nationalist Party, Simon Busuttil is reconsidering his leadership after announcing he would step down.

In contrast, Illum reports that after having questioned Simon Busuttil, he appears to be decided about his future. He told the newspaper that he had said what he needed to say and had nothing to add. 

Il-Mument also reports about thousands of government jobs dished out before the election. In another story, it quotes Rosette Thake, PN general secretary, saying the PN would continue to build on the organisational changes made in the past four years. 

It-Torċa also gives prominence to the Labour Party mass meeting held yesterday to celebrate its electoral victory. 

