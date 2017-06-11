Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 10:14 by

Vanessa Macdonald

Mcast set to boost gaming qualifications

Degree course to be offered with collaboration of gaming authority

Mcast. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Mcast. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology is planning to extend the courses it offers to those interested in a career in gaming, tying in with the Malta Gaming Authority.

Silvio de Bono, the president of the Board of Governors, told the Times of Malta that a memorandum of understanding should soon be signed with the authority, following which it would be able to set up the programme, in time for the next academic year.

Mcast already offers basic courses through the Business Management and Commerce Institute, but a new centre is being planned which would be most closely tailored to what the sector requires, providing degree-level qualifications, Dr de Bono said.

The collaboration was first mentioned by MGA chairman Joe Cuschieri at a conference last April.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Maltese EU official accused of slurs...

  2. Catania mayor in hot water for promoting...

  3. Young PN candidates outshine the old guard

  4. Bedingfield likely to become MP as...

  5. Watch: Ministers, parliamentary...

  6. Muscat calls for unity, pledges his team...

  7. Watch: No strategic partner before Air...

  8. Labour presents constitutional case...

  9. International Space Station as seen from...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed