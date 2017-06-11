Mcast set to boost gaming qualifications

Mcast. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology is planning to extend the courses it offers to those interested in a career in gaming, tying in with the Malta Gaming Authority.

Silvio de Bono, the president of the Board of Governors, told the Times of Malta that a memorandum of understanding should soon be signed with the authority, following which it would be able to set up the programme, in time for the next academic year.

Mcast already offers basic courses through the Business Management and Commerce Institute, but a new centre is being planned which would be most closely tailored to what the sector requires, providing degree-level qualifications, Dr de Bono said.

The collaboration was first mentioned by MGA chairman Joe Cuschieri at a conference last April.