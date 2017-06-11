Escaped man ends up in court after uncle turns him in

A Libyan man, who escaped police custody last week landed in court today, where he faced charges related to his escape and assault. finally charged with assault

He was turned in by is uncle and was found in possession of a sharp and pointed instrument..

Mohammad Ibrahim, 18, was charged with having assaulted another Libyan national back on June 5 in Floriana.

Prosecuting officer Priscilla Caruana Lee told Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera that it had taken a week to charge him in court as he had escaped from a police station shortly after having been arrested.

It was his uncle who finally brought him in several days later.

Inspector Caruana Lee later added that it was not clear whether CCTV footage of the alleged assault was still available as police investigations had been delayed following Mr Ibrahim's escape from custody.

Magistrate Scerri Herrera noted that Mr Ibrahim had been charged with similar offences on a number of occasions and that he had exhibited "a pattern of behaviour".

His request for bail was rejected and he was remanded into custody.

ACCUSED OF DRUG POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO TRAFFIC

In a separate, case 22-year-old Somalian Maxamed Cabdi Xasan was charged with possession with intent to traffic narcotics.

Prosecuting officer Kevin Pulis told Magistrate Scerri Herrera that Mr Xasan had on Saturday night been found with quantities of cannabis and cocaine which did not indicate personal use. He was in Paceville when he was discovered by members of the vice squad.

He was remanded into custody.