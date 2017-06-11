Driver injured in Ta' Qali crash
A 21-year-old man from Birkirkara was seriously injured late yesterday when he lost control of his VW Polo and crashed into a wall.
The accident happened at about 9.15pm in Ta' Qali.
The police are investigating.
