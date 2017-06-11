Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 07:22

Driver injured in Ta' Qali crash

A 21-year-old man from Birkirkara was seriously injured late yesterday when he lost control of his VW Polo and crashed into a wall.

The accident happened at about 9.15pm in Ta' Qali.

The police are investigating. 

 

