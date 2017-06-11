Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 17:52

Boy, 4, in critical condition after swimming in pool

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding himself in difficulties while swimming in a pool.

The police said the case was reported at about 2.15pm in Etna Street, Mellieha.

The boy, who is from San Ġwann, was rushed to hospital where he was found to be conscious but in critical condition. 

