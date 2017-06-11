Photo of the week
Virtual reality is being used to decommission old nuclear reactors. One of the main uses of VR is for the decommissioning team to get a sense of the space inside the reactor, without being exposed to the hazards found in a facility. Laser scanning is used to create a VR model of the building, its structure and equipment, which are then combined into a VR environment that can be used for training.
https://www.rdmag.com/article/2017/06/virtual-reality-decommissioning-nuclear-reactors
