Treatment for autism

I wonder whether the local Autism Parents Association is aware of recent good news about this previously not understood and untreatable brain function abnormality.

A small American trial on boys with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has found that a single small dose of the obsolete drug suramin, previously used for sleeping-sickness, has produced remarkable improvements, such as speaking for the first time.

The drug is not currently commercially available and, unfortunately, needs to be given intravenously. Also, possible long-term treatment complications of this drug are presently unknown. However, this significant breakthrough means that new drugs with a similar mechanism of action, and ideally for oral use, will be developed.

Dr Robert Naviaux is the researcher proposing what the mechanism of the defect in ASD actually is, and he is the lead author of this preliminary study of suramin in ASD. Google ‘robert naviaux autism’ and you will find a lot of information on the topic.

Among this information is a trial by other researchers confirming that vitamin D3 supplementation improves ASD symptoms. This paper contains the dose required, and this vitamin supplement is available from pharmacies.