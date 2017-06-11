I refer to Frank Owen’s letter entitled ‘Think carefully about the UK election’, (The Sunday Times of Malta, June 4).

I’m now seriously wondering whether this person, taking advantage of Maltese hospitality, tax breaks and a cheap way of life and cheap living, is really in touch with what the UK is all about. “Mosley”, “fascism”, “Jewish containment”, “1929” – seriously – Ukip dominating politics in the UK? They had one MP and now they have none!

Mr Owen, clearly the heat of the Maltese sun has got to you. Take my advice, get your head out of the sand, get yourself a deck chair in the shade, a Cisk lager and a 1930s edition of The Morning Star (extreme left-wing newspaper) and carry on living in La La land.

I am a frequent visitor to Malta, and I was there last week in the run-up to the election. People are obsessed by their allegiance to their political party, corrupt or not! One could not get away from it. Politicians were on TV accusing each other of judicial bribery, corrupt investments, clandestine activities outside banks in the middle of the night, and referring to each other as “cockroaches” and “fleas on a dog’s back”.

Politics take different guises in different countries, but I was never so glad to see the back of Malta as I did last week – and Malta is my mother country, and I certainly have more love for it than Mr Owen seems to have for his own. He can stay where he is and enjoy life.