Father’s Day
Who is the Father?
Faithful; able; tender; helpful; energetic, enthusiastic; reliable; religious.
In my opinion this is the father.
I wish all blessings from heaven above and best wishes to all fathers.
To the departed ones, I join St Augustine: I do not blame the Lord who has taken them, but thank Him for giving them to us.
