Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 00:01 by

Fr Mark Cauchi, St Augustine’s Priory, Valletta

Father’s Day

Who is the Father?

Faithful; able; tender; helpful; energetic, enthusiastic; reliable; religious.

In my opinion this is the father.

I wish all blessings from heaven above and best wishes to all fathers.

To the departed ones, I join St Augustine: I do not blame the Lord who has taken them, but thank Him for giving them to us.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Best-dressed man

  2. Border control

  3. Fight against corruption

  4. They steal from corpses

  5. Albatross hanging round PN’s neck

  6. Treatment for autism

  7. McSweeney’s road to sainthood?

  8. Voters have sanctioned corruption

  9. Father’s Day

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed