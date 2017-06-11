Overcoming mental health stigma

There is no denying that people with mental disorders are constantly robbed of valuable means of potential support and opportunities.

Stigma can be defined as a sign of dishonour, which ultimately has the power to set an individual apart from others. Mental health stigma remains a dominant negative attribute among society, owing to the fact that many people still perceive mental illness as a sign of weakness. It is no secret that there is a veil of shame surrounding mental illness. This undoubtedly makes life more difficult for those going through mental health challenges.

I consider myself as a thorough observer. What I am about to present is mainly coming from observations I have made throughout the past six years.

Stigma is practically a sense of social exclusion and discrimination. Amidst all the sugar coating, deep down we all know that all the negative stereotypes that shame those with mental illness remain nothing less than blatant, prejudicial outlooks. This brings us to our next point of discussion.

Many people with mental illness are challenged doubly. On one hand, they are continuously struggling with the symptoms that result from their psychiatric condition.

A good starting point is to characterise all judgmental viewpoints surrounding mental illness by labelling them exactly what they are: intolerance

On the other hand, they are challenged by the prejudice that result from labels and misconceptions about their mental illness. It is not uncommon to hear comments such as that people with mental health difficulties may be more violent, less bright or less successful than people without such problems.

It is no surprise that a significant number of persons suffering from mental health illness continuously have to make efforts to conceal their illness from others, because they know they caneasily be mistreated or regarded differently. Unfortunately, secrecy can be degrading as it acts as an obstacle to the presentation and treatment of mental illness.

There is no denying that people with mental disorders are constantly robbed of valuable means of potential support and opportunities. All this discrimination makes it even harder to bear through everyday life situations and favours loss in productivity, poor sleep habits, withdrawal from social situations as well as ideas of suicide.

There must be something we can all do to decrease mental health stigma. The way forward requires our active participation. A good starting point is to characterise all judgmental viewpoints surrounding mental illness by labelling them exactly what they are: intolerance for a group of individuals. Media coverage is essential to spread positive mental health messages, while challenging current misrepresentations by promoting social inclusion and reducing discrimination.

But, ultimately, it goes beyond all this. It should be all about getting to the root of the problem by fixing systemic issues… creating a good environment as well as sound policies that help people with mental illness seek proper care from medical professionals as opposed to continuing to suffer in silence. We should also have more workplace initiatives that support individuals dealing with a psychological disorder.

Whatever we seek to do, we need to remember that everyone can lend their voice to suppress mental health stigma. In today’s busy world, we are presented with two choices: the widespread reduction of prejudice against people with mental illness, or the maintenance, through disinterest, of the status quo. It is in our hands to decide. Mental health illness can affect everyone… your family or close friends. Always choose your words and actions wisely.

Where to seek help

The Mental Health Association (Malta) is a non-profit association which aims to address mental health needs. It aims to ensure that anyone affected by mental health problems has somewhere to turn to for advice and support. Its mission is to improve the daily quality of life of the ill person and of their relatives. Mental illness can affect anyone; there is no age limit.

The association is a registered non-profit voluntary organisation. It was set up in 1982 by relatives of persons with mental health problems together with professionals working in the field of mental health who felt the need to support and empower the family caregivers.

Georgiana Farrugia is a 4th year medical student, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Malta.