Women mark WUCWO Day

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Diocesan ecclesiastical assistant Fr Noel Saliba celebrated Mass, together with Fr Eddie Zammit, to mark the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organisations Day at the Catholic Action headquarters in Victoria.

Fr Saliba said WUCWO’s aim was to promote the presence, participation and co-responsibility of Catholic women in society and the Church in order to enable them to fulfil their mission of evangel-isation and to work for human development.