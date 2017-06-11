UK choir performs in anniversary event
The Phoenix Singers from Bournville, Birmingham, UK, took part in celebrations marking the 10th anniversary since the canonisation of St Ġorġ Preca which took place at the Vatican in June 2007. The 100-strong choir, invited by the John Paul II Foundation, animated Mass led by archpriest Frankie Bajada at Our Lady of Loreto Parish Church, Għajnsielem. After Mass, the choir, directed by James Llewelyn Jones, took part in a sacred music concert. At the end of the concert Fr Bajada presented Mro Jones with a token of appreciation.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.