Students celebrate patron’s feast

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Laura Vicuna School, which is run by the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (Salesian Sisters), celebrated the feast of Mary Help of Christians with Mass at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria.

At the end of the celebration Sister Antoinette Pace, head of school, thanked the students for their efforts and success in obtaining two important achievements – the award of the Green Flag and the Leave Award.

Sister Pace said that the two awards fit in perfectly within the Salesian motto that while progressing academically, students should learn how to be re-sponsible towards society through experiencing the love and joy for knowledge and learning.

After Mass the students spent the rest of the day picnicking in Dwejra.