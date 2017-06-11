Rotary Club donation to refugee centre

Rotary Club (Gozo) president John Modd presenting two bicycles to Fr Anton Schembri in the presence of Chris Galea. Photo: Charles Spiteri

Rotary Club (Gozo) donated two brand new bicycles to the Migrants and Refugee Centre in Victoria. The centre cares for up to 600 migrants, providing food and clothing, teaching English and helping them to integrate in society.

Fr Anton Schembri, who has been running the centre for the past 20 years, said: “We would like to thank Rotary Gozo for their kind donation. We help people find jobs and these bikes will be a real help in enabling them to get to their places of work.”

Rotary Club president John Modd said: “We are delighted to continue our support for the centre, having donated a fridge recently. We hope to continue with our support in the future.”

Rotary Club Gozo’s head of charities, Chris Galea, was present for the donation.