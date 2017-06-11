For your diary

• Today, Għasri marks the feast of Christ the Saviour. A pontifical concelebrated Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, will take place at 8.30am. The Lauda Sion choir will take part. Horse races will be held in Għasri Street at 3pm. Gozo vicar general Tarcisio Camilleri will lead the procession, accompanied by the Visitation Band at 8.15pm. An evening of music will take place at Għasri parish centre at 10.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1pm.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo will today be organising a charity sale at the football ground near the main car park, Victoria, from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day.

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and a healing service at Qala parish church, tomorrow, at 7.30pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6.30 to 7.30pm. All are welcome.• Fr Alfred Sciberras, OFM, will tomorrow mark his 50th anniversary of his ordination with a concelebrated Mass at St Anthony of Padova church, Għajnsielem, at 7pm. Fr Provincial, Richard S. Grech, OFM, will deliver a commemorative sermon in the presence of Tripoli Bishop George Bugeja, OFM. The parish choir and orchestra, Ensemble, under the direction of Mro Frankie Debono, will take part.

• Various activities will be held on the occasion of the liturgical feast of St Anthony of Padua on Tuesday, including one for pupils of Għajnsielem primary school and for Mosta Catholic Action members. At 7pm, Gozo vicar general Tarcisio Camilleri will lead a concelebrated Mass, which will be attended by all priests named Anthony, followed by the blessing and distribution of bread.

• Ta’ Klula Cultural Group will be holding its annual Bis-Saħħa wine festival at Santa Luċija’s main square on Saturday, at 8 pm. Entrance is free. Santa Luċija may be reached by bus no 313. The last bus is at 11pm. For more information call 7955 9518.

• Il Mondo Canta Maria – a concert for youths and their families – will be held at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary parvis on Saturday at 8pm on the inauguration of the new mosaics set up in front of the sanctuary. Singers Ivan Grech, Tony Nevoso, Giosi Cento, Nuova Fra and Aurora Leonardo will take part.

