Sporting briefs

Serie A: Serie A league said yesterday it was launching a new tender for television rights to transmit matches for the seasons from 2018-2021 after private broadcaster Mediaset made no bid in the original tender. “We don’t believe the offers received represent the real value of Italian soccer,” the League’s president Carlo Tavecchio told reporters. “As a result, the assembly has unanimously voted to not assign the rights to any of the participants,” he said in remarks to Italian news agencies that were confirmed to Reuters by a League spokesman.

Golovin: Arsenal are being linked with a move for Aleksandar Golovin. Reports in Russia said yesterday that the Premier League side are ready to spend £10m on the CSKA Moscow midfielder and then immediately loan him back to the Russian club. Golovin, who has a contract until 2021, has also been linked with Chelsea.

Czech Republic: A leading Czech brewery dropped its sponsorship of the country’s national team and top-flight competition on Friday, citing reputation risks from the sport’s corruption scandals. The chairman of the Czech Football Association (FACR), Miroslav Pelta, resigned last week after being charged with abuse of power, breaching fiduciary duties and favouritism in public tenders. The Gambrinus brewery has sponsored Czech football on all levels since 1997.

Newcastle: Newcastle are closing in on Eibar defender Florian Lejeune, the Northern Echo reported yesterday. Rafael Benitez is looking to bolster his team’s defensive department ahead of their return to the Premier League and has identified Lejuene as a target. The 26-year-old, who has an £8.7m release clause, briefly signed for Manchester City in 2015, and has been impressive for the Spanish side as they achieved a top half finish last season.