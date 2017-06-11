Man. United agree fee for defender Lindelof

Victor Lindelof

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica for 35 million euros.

Having secured Champions League football by adding the Europa League to their EFL Cup and Community Shield triumphs, attention quickly turned to reinforcements.

Swede Lindelof is now set to become Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer after United struck a deal with Benfica.

The club said: “Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made once the deal is complete.”