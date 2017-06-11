Football news

Patrick Kluivert has left Paris St Germain after less than a year as director of football, the French club have announced.

Kluivert took up the post on July 14, 2016 but PSG announced on Friday they had mutually agreed a deal to end the former Holland striker’s contract.

A club statement read: “By mutual agreement, Paris St Germain and Patrick Kluivert have taken the decision to end, effective as of Friday June 9, the contract that bound them.

“As part of the restructuring of the club’s sporting sector, the two parties ended their collaboration on Wednesday.”

Porto sanctioned after FFP breach

Porto have accepted a settlement agreement which includes a restriction on the number of players in their Champions League squad from next season after failing to comply with the break-even requirement of Financial Fair Play regulations, UEFA announced.

The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Investigatory Chamber has been monitoring clubs which participated in European club competitions over the 2016/17 campaign.

While there was an “overall positive impact of Financial Fair Play on the latest figures monitored with a significant decrease of clubs under investigation”, it was revealed the Portuguese side had not been able to meet the regulations.

Money not everything for Verratti

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has warned that the club can no longer expect the Italy international to stay at Parc des Princes for money alone.

Verratti, 24, is in demand again this summer but PSG are keen to keep him away from clubs reportedly interested including Juventus.

“Juventus will certainly do something special in the next transfer window,” Di Campli said. “Verratti? There is the will of PSG to keep him at all costs.

“Now it is clear – money is not enough. Appeal is also needed and in the last four or five years, the French club have not done enough to improve in that regard.

“Juventus are much more attractive because champions are attracted to winning teams.”

Lander cleared for Saints takeover

The Premier League has given Lander Sports owner Gao Jisheng clearance to take over Southampton’s holding company, the Chinese stadium builder said.

“The company’s owner Mr Gao Jisheng has confirmed that he has obtained a verbal approval from the English Premier League to acquire an 80 per cent stake in St Mary’s Football Group Ltd,” Lander said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

It added that Gao had yet to receive approval documents.

British media reports have indicated the takeover would cost £190m.

Lander announced in April it was terminating plans to buy a stake in Southampton after earlier striking a deal with Saints' owner Katharina Liebherr.

Veltman unaware of Spurs interest

Joel Veltman says he is not aware of any interest from Tottenham but thinks it could be the right time to leave Ajax.

Veltman, 25, has been linked with a move to Tottenham, who are reportedly keeping tabs on the defender, despite him having been offered a new contract to remain with the Dutch club.

“I have spoken with my agent, but he is unaware of any interest from Tottenham,” Veltman told VI.

“Vincent Janssen was joking that we will become teammates, but there is nothing to it as of yet.”

Tedesco takes charge at Schalke

Schalke have sacked coach Markus Weinzierl and appointed 31-year-old Domenico Tedesco as his replacement on a two-year deal.

Weinzierl was appointed last summer after four years in charge of Augsburg, but could only guide Schalke to a 10th-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

Tedesco only took charge of second-division side Erzgebirge Aue in March when they were bottom of the table and saved them from relegation.