Light cooking inspiration
Radisson Blu Resort St Julian’s executive chef Ramon Muscat shares with us recipes that they are light and delicious… the best of Mediterranean flavours at this time of year.
Fresh prawn and dill carpaccio
Ingredients
130g prawns, uncooked, peeled and deveined
3g chopped dill
5g rock salt
5g crushed pepper
10ml olive oil
20g lime
10g radishes, thinly sliced
3g red chard leaves
Micro herbs
Peel the prawns, devein them and place them in a bowl. Mix in the chopped fresh dill, rock salt and crushed pepper. Stretch some cling film on a table, place the marinated prawns in the middle and roll it up to form a cylindrical shape. Place in the freezer and leave to set for 24 hours.
When frozen, take off the cling film, thinly slice the prawns and place them on a flat plate. Once ready, crush some peppercorns on top and drizzle with lime and olive oil. Once done, top with the radishes, red chard leaves and picked micro herbs. Bon appetite!
Marinated figs in port, honey panna cotta
For the figs
3 fresh figs
150 ml port
Pinch of cinnamon
powder
½ tea spoon orange zest
For the panna cotta
250ml fresh cream
10g sugar
20g honey
1g gelatine leave
Cut the figs in chunky pieces, add the port, cinnamon and zest and let to set for an hour. Soak the gelatine in cold water.
Heat the cream and sugar well, add the honey and the drained gelatine.
To assemble, place the figs in the bottom of the jar and slowly pour over the cream mixture. Leave to set in fridge. Decorate with fresh figs.
