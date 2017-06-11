Light cooking inspiration

Radisson Blu Resort St Julian’s executive chef Ramon Muscat shares with us recipes that they are light and delicious… the best of Mediterranean flavours at this time of year.

Fresh prawn and dill carpaccio

Ingredients

130g prawns, uncooked, peeled and deveined

3g chopped dill

5g rock salt

5g crushed pepper

10ml olive oil

20g lime

10g radishes, thinly sliced

3g red chard leaves

Micro herbs

Peel the prawns, devein them and place them in a bowl. Mix in the chopped fresh dill, rock salt and crushed pepper. Stretch some cling film on a table, place the marinated prawns in the middle and roll it up to form a cylindrical shape. Place in the freezer and leave to set for 24 hours.

When frozen, take off the cling film, thinly slice the prawns and place them on a flat plate. Once ready, crush some peppercorns on top and drizzle with lime and olive oil. Once done, top with the radishes, red chard leaves and picked micro herbs. Bon appetite!

Marinated figs in port, honey panna cotta

For the figs

3 fresh figs

150 ml port

Pinch of cinnamon

powder

½ tea spoon orange zest

For the panna cotta

250ml fresh cream

10g sugar

20g honey

1g gelatine leave

Cut the figs in chunky pieces, add the port, cinnamon and zest and let to set for an hour. Soak the gelatine in cold water.

Heat the cream and sugar well, add the honey and the drained gelatine.

To assemble, place the figs in the bottom of the jar and slowly pour over the cream mixture. Leave to set in fridge. Decorate with fresh figs.