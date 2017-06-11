Tommy Hilfiger takes Tommynow to London

Tommy Hilfiger will close London Fashion Week with the autumn 2017 Tommynow experiential run-way event at London’s iconic Roundhouse music venue on September 19.

Building on the success of Tommy Pier in New York City for autumn 2016 and spring 2017 Tommyland in Los Angeles, the London show reflects Tommy Hilfiger’s continued commitment to bringing Tommynow to new cities and audiences around the world.

“My vision for Tommynow was to create a global platform that could bring our shows to audiences around the globe like a rock-and-roll world tour,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “It’s about celebrating the connection between fashion and pop culture with experiences, performances and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. We look forward to celebrating the rebellious spirit and star studded glamour of rock-and-roll in London for autumn 2017.”

The show will include men’s looks from Hilfiger Edition, marking the first time since 2010 that the brand’s men’s and women’s collections have shared the runway. Hilfiger Edition pays homage to Tommy Hilfiger’s storied mens-wear heritage with time-honoured classics reimagined to form the building blocks of an essential menswear wardrobe.

The show will also feature Hilfiger Collection, the brand’s most premium womenswear designs, and the TommyXGigi collection, the third collaboration with supermodel and global brand ambassador Gigi Hadid.

All men’s and women’s runway looks will be available across an ecosystem of immediately shoppable channels in more than 70 countries, including Tommy Hilfiger stores and http://tommy.com .