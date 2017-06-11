Tips to have you beach ready

Collective rejoicing is in order because after around six months of weather which seemed more hormonal than an angst-ridden teenager, the summer season is well and truly under way. Here are a few tips to have you looking and feeling Getty oil heiress beach-ready.

Invest in your beachwear: For some reason, many Maltese people take a day at the beach as an excuse to don their oldest faded T-shirts and shorts. Now I know that saltwater has a habit of ruining most fibres, but that doesn’t mean that you should show up at the beach looking like you’ve been dragged through every hedge in existence backwards.

Invest in a beautifully coloured kaftan or wrap an oversize cotton scarf around you and finish your look with some delicate gold or silver sandals to really set off your tan. If it was good enough for Jackie O, it should be good enough for you.

Buy products which will help protect you whilst enhancing your tan: A lot of people still don’t seem to think that there is a correlation between the sun and skin cancer which is pretty insane given the amount of warnings we’ve been getting for years.

If it was good enough for Jackie O, it should be good enough for you

That said, I of all people appreciate the fact that no one wants to float through summer looking like Casper the Ghost’s paler cousin from Alaska. The trick is to use sunscreen which protects while helping you get the most out of your beach days; follow this up with a shower gel and an after sun cream which will enhance and deepen your glow.

Throw on some big sunglasses: There’s a reason why superstars like Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian are almost never seen without their sunglasses in the daytime (and it’s not just so they can scowl at paparazzi behind them). Big sunglasses don’t only protect the sensitive and paper-thin area around your eyes from the worst of the sun’s ravages but they also have the effect of making any and every outfit imaginable 10 times chicer.

In addition to this, they’re pretty great for those mornings after you’ve enjoyed one glass of champagne too many. For the ultimate classic look, buy some oversize cat eye shaped ones.

Make sure to protect all the stuff in your beach bag by buying little bags or containers: There’s nothing more horrid than a straw bag full of a pâté of sand, sunscreen and tissues; the only way this can be avoided is if you wipe everything before you put it back into your bag and put things into waterproof or plastic containers if they look like they might inadvertently open at will.

It’s not the first time that I’ve left the house looking immaculate and end up looking like a literal bag lady before I’ve even hit the sand thanks to the fact that I’m battling the contents of my bag as well as the traffic, noise and stifling heat.

Try not to lose your sense of humour: It’s true that Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin probably didn’t have to deal with the Herculean tasks that many of us have to undergo just to find a place at the beach; however, regardless of that, it’s important to try to keep your cool no matter what fate throws at you.

Children will splash, sand will be thrown and you may even be forced to be part of someone’s domestic row just because you’re seated mere centimetres away.

Try to smile through everything, and if all else fails, take out your headphones and blare some music!